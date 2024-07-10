Stream Japanese Math Rock Band Toe’s First New Album In Nine Years Now I See The Light

New Music July 10, 2024 3:46 PM By Abby Jones

Toe are a Japanese quartet who’ve been putting out a pretty consistent stream of mathy post-rock since 2005. Their last proper LP was 2015’s Hear You; since then, they’ve shared a live album, a remix album, and an EP. But today, they’re back with Now I See The Light, their fourth studio album and first in almost a decade.

Now I See The Light, out now via Topshelf, is billed as a mix between Toe’s more polished later material and the the no-holds-barred math rock that first put them on the map nearly 20 years ago. It also sees guitarist Yamazaki Hirokazu take on more vocal duties, a departure from their mostly-instrumental catalog. Stream it below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “風と記憶”
02 “Loneliness Will Shine”
03 “Todo Y Nada”
04 “街のどこかで”
05 “Who Knows?”
06 “Close To You”
07 “キアロスクーロ”
08 “サニーボーイ・ラプソディ”
09 “Madness Summer”
10 “Now I See The Light”

