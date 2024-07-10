Former Red Hot Chili Peppers Guitarist Josh Klinghoffer Sued For Wrongful Death

Former Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Josh Klinghoffer has been sued for wrongful death, TMZ reports. Klinghoffer was allegedly driving a black GMC Yukon in Alhambra, CA in March when the car struck 47-year-old Israel Sanchez, who died from his injuries within hours. Sanchez was in a crosswalk at the time of the collision. According to the lawsuit, Klinghoffer did not brake; he is being accused of distracted driving.

In a statement to TMZ, Klinghoffer’s lawyer Andrew Brettler did not deny Klinghoffer was behind the wheel. “It was a tragic accident,” Brettler said. “After Josh struck this pedestrian in the intersection, he immediately pulled over, stopped the car, called 911 and waited until police and the ambulance arrived. Obviously, he’s cooperating with the police throughout the traffic investigation. This was purely a tragic accident.”

Klinghoffer played guitar for the Red Hot Chili Peppers during John Frusciante’s latest self-imposed exile for the group from 2009-2019 but was asked to leave when Frusciante returned. He has also been a touring member of Pearl Jam and Eddie Vedder’s solo band, and last year he toured with Jane’s Addiction while Dave Navarro (another former RHCP guitarist) recovered from long COVID.