Lifeguard, the highly promising young Chicago trio, have a rad new single out today. The A-side is an original called “Ministry / Energie,” while the B finds Lifeguard covering the Wipers’ “Telepathic Love.” Both tracks were recorded with No Age’s Randy Randall in LA, and both brilliantly capture Lifeguard’s combination of bracing energy, sharp-edged rhythm, and post-punk melody. Hear them below, where you’ll also find Lifeguard’s tour dates, including some with our newest Band To Watch, Font.

TOUR DATES:

07/10 – Detroit, MI @ Pike Room %

07/11 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground %

07/12 – Montreal, QC @ Cabaret Foufounes % *

07/13 – Somerville, MA @ Warehouse %

07/14 – New York, NY @ Union Pool %

07/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Philamoca %

07/16 – Washington, DC @ Comet Ping Pong %

07/17 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Bottlerocket Social Club %

07/18 – Cleveland, OH @ Mahall’s %

07/20 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival

07/21 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle %

07/26 – Manchester, UK @ Yes

07/27 – Southwold, UK @ Latitude

07/28 – London, UK @ Oslo

07/31 – Berlin, DE @ Badehaus

08/01 – Hamburg, DE @ Aalhaus

08/02 – Genk, BE @ AFF

08/03 – Liege, BE @ Micro Festival

08/04 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noord

% w/ Font

* Not all-ages