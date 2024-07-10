Lifeguard – “Ministry / Energie” & “Telepathic Love” (Wipers Cover)
Lifeguard, the highly promising young Chicago trio, have a rad new single out today. The A-side is an original called “Ministry / Energie,” while the B finds Lifeguard covering the Wipers’ “Telepathic Love.” Both tracks were recorded with No Age’s Randy Randall in LA, and both brilliantly capture Lifeguard’s combination of bracing energy, sharp-edged rhythm, and post-punk melody. Hear them below, where you’ll also find Lifeguard’s tour dates, including some with our newest Band To Watch, Font.
TOUR DATES:
07/10 – Detroit, MI @ Pike Room %
07/11 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground %
07/12 – Montreal, QC @ Cabaret Foufounes % *
07/13 – Somerville, MA @ Warehouse %
07/14 – New York, NY @ Union Pool %
07/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Philamoca %
07/16 – Washington, DC @ Comet Ping Pong %
07/17 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Bottlerocket Social Club %
07/18 – Cleveland, OH @ Mahall’s %
07/20 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival
07/21 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle %
07/26 – Manchester, UK @ Yes
07/27 – Southwold, UK @ Latitude
07/28 – London, UK @ Oslo
07/31 – Berlin, DE @ Badehaus
08/01 – Hamburg, DE @ Aalhaus
08/02 – Genk, BE @ AFF
08/03 – Liege, BE @ Micro Festival
08/04 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noord
% w/ Font
* Not all-ages