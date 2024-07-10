Bartees Strange – “Lie 95”

Bartees Strange – "Lie 95"

July 10, 2024 By Chris DeVille

Bartees Strange never slows down for long. He’s done a whole lot since the release of 2022’s Farm To Table, but today seems like the start of something new. The good Mr. Cox’s new single “Lie 95” is out now, complete with a video by Vincent Martell and Jordan Phelps with lots of hotel-room-smashing and hanging out car windows. I’m getting extremely pleasing Mk.gee vibes from the song’s hearty-yet-synthetic ’80s-nostalgic palette. “This song is about searching for love all across the Northeast corridor (I-95) – my universe,” Strange says. “I’m thinking of Love in a broad way: partners, friends and community. This one’s for the highway…and everything I meet through it.” Watch below.

