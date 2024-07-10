Watch Cypress Hill & The London Symphony Orchestra Bring The Simpsons’ Homerpalooza Joke To Life

In 1996, the Homerpalooza episode of The Simpsons depicted Cypress Hill accidentally booking the London Symphony Orchestra while high. The unexpected collaboration materialized 28 years later on Wednesday night at the London’s Royal Albert Hall.

While celebrating 30 years of their Black Sunday album, the hip-hop crew reached out to London Symphony Orchestra on social media. Tonight they provided orchestral arrangements for songs like “Insane In The Brain” and “I Wanna Get High.” “It’s been something that we’ve talked about for many years since the Simpsons episode first aired,” Louis Mario Freese, aka B-Real, told the BBC. Watch footage from the evening below.

Did anyone order the London Symphony Orchestra? Possibly while high? Cypress Hill I'm looking in your direction 😍 pic.twitter.com/FNsb8xwjci — Thomas (@newmandate) July 10, 2024

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pixlr8 (@francois_pixlr8)

