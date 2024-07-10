It’s not too late to get into Steve Marino. The LA musician who has clocked time in bands like Angel Du$t and Bugg released the underrated album Too Late To Start Again last year, and on Tuesday he returned with a sweet new song titled “Safe To Say.”

The catchy melodies that make Angel Du$t and Bugg addictive can be found in Marino’s solo music at a heightened level, especially on the hopeful, sunlit “Safe To Say.” A childlike sense of wonder permeates the track as he recounts a romance: “This world will always be/ A mystery to me/ You find a way to show/ A love like I’ve never known.” Hear it below.