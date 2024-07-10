Steve Marino – “Safe To Say”

New Music July 10, 2024 7:51 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Steve Marino – “Safe To Say”

New Music July 10, 2024 7:51 PM By Danielle Chelosky

It’s not too late to get into Steve Marino. The LA musician who has clocked time in bands like Angel Du$t and Bugg released the underrated album Too Late To Start Again last year, and on Tuesday he returned with a sweet new song titled “Safe To Say.”

The catchy melodies that make Angel Du$t and Bugg addictive can be found in Marino’s solo music at a heightened level, especially on the hopeful, sunlit “Safe To Say.” A childlike sense of wonder permeates the track as he recounts a romance: “This world will always be/ A mystery to me/ You find a way to show/ A love like I’ve never known.” Hear it below.

Danielle Chelosky Editor

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Rashida Jones Discusses Teenage Beef With Tupac Shakur And Being “Basically” Married To Ezra Koenig

2 days ago 0

French Sneaker Shop Owner Says Elton John Peed Into A Bottle In His Store

3 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Wiz Khalifa’s “See You Again” (Feat. Charlie Puth)

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest