Midwife – “Rock N Roll Never Forgets”

Alana Wool

New Music July 10, 2024 9:00 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Last month, Madeleine Johnson announced a new Midwife album beautifully titled No Depression In Heaven. She released the lead single “Killdozer,” and today she unveiled “Rock N Roll Never Forgets.”

The gauzy slow-burner “Rock N Roll Never Forgets” serves as the LP opener and comes with a music video directed and edited by Alana Wool, with additional cinematography by Sam Killinger and Andy Magill. Watch below.

No Depression In Heaven is out 9/6 on the Flenser.

