Earlier this year, Quivers signed to Merge, announced their new album Oyster Cuts, and released “Apparition.” Today, the Melbourne alt-rock group is back with “Pink Smoke.”

“The song is for the slow kind of love that is found and re-found through really getting to know someone and then making stories together,” Sam Richardson told BrooklynVegan. “Writing your adventures down. The pull between looking forward and looking back. For the film clip, I wanted to capture my parents in their mid-70s still hunting and gathering in the frost of Tasmanian mid-winter mountains. It fell outside the scope of the film clip in the end, so there’s the idea that Nina might make that long version into a short film before too long.”

Below, watch the music video directed by Nina Renee.

Oyster Cuts is out 8/9 via Merge.