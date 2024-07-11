Kylie Minogue, Bebe Rexha, and Tove Lo have been teasing something together for the past couple of days. That thing is a new single called “My Oh My,” which is out now.

“My Oh My” is a classic lust-on-the-dance-floor tune produced by Steve Mac, whose credits also include hits by the likes of Ed Sheeran, One Direction, and Pink. Do with that information what you will. Minogue, Rexha, and Lo take turns on the verses, setting the record straight about their respective Zodiac signs and the the Swedish pronunciation of “Tove Lo.” Listen below.