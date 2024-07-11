Kylie Minogue – “My Oh My” (Feat. Bebe Rexha & Tove Lo)

Brian Ziff, Charlotte Rutherford, Nikola Lamburov

New Music July 11, 2024 12:12 PM By Abby Jones

Kylie Minogue – “My Oh My” (Feat. Bebe Rexha & Tove Lo)

Brian Ziff, Charlotte Rutherford, Nikola Lamburov

New Music July 11, 2024 12:12 PM By Abby Jones

Kylie Minogue, Bebe Rexha, and Tove Lo have been teasing something together for the past couple of days. That thing is a new single called “My Oh My,” which is out now.

“My Oh My” is a classic lust-on-the-dance-floor tune produced by Steve Mac, whose credits also include hits by the likes of Ed Sheeran, One Direction, and Pink. Do with that information what you will. Minogue, Rexha, and Lo take turns on the verses, setting the record straight about their respective Zodiac signs and the the Swedish pronunciation of “Tove Lo.” Listen below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kylie Minogue (@kylieminogue)

Abby Jones Editor

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Neutral Milk Hotel’s Julian Koster Accused Of Grooming And Sexual Assault By Elephant 6 Musician Nesey Gallons

1 day ago 0

Big Thief Part Ways With Bassist Max Oleartchik

1 day ago 0

Rashida Jones Discusses Teenage Beef With Tupac Shakur And Being “Basically” Married To Ezra Koenig

4 days ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest