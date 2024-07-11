Big Thief Part Ways With Bassist Max Oleartchik

A big change for Big Thief: Bassist Max Oleartchik is no longer in the band. “This change was made for interpersonal reasons with mutual respect in our hearts,” the band writes in the announcement on their social accounts. It’s a pretty significant shift for a group where every member’s contributions really seemed to matter. Here’s the full message:

A message from Adrianne, Buck, James, and Max – After many beautiful years together, Max is no longer in Big Thief. Our love for each other is infinite, and we are so grateful for all we have shared these many years together since the beginning of our journey as a band. We wouldn’t be who we are without Max. This separation marks the end of an era, and the beginning of a new one for Big Thief. This change was made for interpersonal reasons with mutual respect in our hearts. It’s a big change for us and the four of us ask for your trust, respect, and care as we grow into the next chapter of our lives. xo Big Thief

Oleartchik founded Big Thief with Adrianne Lenker and Buck Meek in 2015. He is from Tel Aviv, and his residence there inspired the band to book performances in Israel in 2022, a decision that was met with fervent backlash from supporters of the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement protesting Israel’s treatment of Palestinians. After issuing a statement explaining their rationale for performing in Israel, the band ultimately decided to cancel. It’s unclear whether this situation played into Oleartchik’s departure.