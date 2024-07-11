The Zombies’ Rod Argent Retiring From Touring After Suffering Stroke

The Zombies’ Rod Argent is retiring from the road. Argent, the band’s founder, keyboardist, and primary songwriter, announced today that he suffered a stroke during a weekend trip to London with his wife, where they were celebrating his 79th birthday and 52 years of marriage, following the band’s recent UK tour. Though he was released after one night in the hospital, Argent has decided to retire from touring immediately. He had been planning an American farewell tour later this year.

According to Argent’s press release, the Rock & Roll Hall Of Famer previously retired from touring in 1975 following years on the road with the Zombies and his eponymous band, Argent, to tend to family life. In 1999, after Zombies singer Colin Blunstone convinced him to to play six shows with the band, he felt a renewed enthusiasm for the road. He plans to continue writing and recording with the band.