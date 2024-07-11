Polaris Music Prize 2024 Shortlist Includes Cindy Lee, The Beaches, Allison Russell, & More
Last month, The Polaris Music Prize, which is awarded annually to the best album by a Canadian artist, announced its longlist. Today, the 10 finalists have been revealed, all of which were released within the eligibility window between April 1, 2023 and May 1, 2024. It includes Cindy Lee’s Diamond Jubilee, which landed at #3 on our Best Albums Of The Year So Far list, as well as Blame My Ex by the Beaches, The Returner by Allison Russell, and more.
The winner will be awarded at the Polaris Music Prize Gala on Sept. 17 at Massey Hall in Toronto. Here are the 10 albums on the shortlist:
BAMBII — INFINITY CLUB
The Beaches — Blame My Ex
Charlotte Cardin — 99 Nights
DijahSB — The Flower That Knew
Jeremy Dutcher — Motewolonuwok
Elisapie — Inuktitut
Cindy Lee — Diamond Jubilee
NOBRO — Set Your Pussy Free
Allison Russell — The Returner
TOBi — Panic