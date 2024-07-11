Polaris Music Prize 2024 Shortlist Includes Cindy Lee, The Beaches, Allison Russell, & More

Last month, The Polaris Music Prize, which is awarded annually to the best album by a Canadian artist, announced its longlist. Today, the 10 finalists have been revealed, all of which were released within the eligibility window between April 1, 2023 and May 1, 2024. It includes Cindy Lee’s Diamond Jubilee, which landed at #3 on our Best Albums Of The Year So Far list, as well as Blame My Ex by the Beaches, The Returner by Allison Russell, and more.

The winner will be awarded at the Polaris Music Prize Gala on Sept. 17 at Massey Hall in Toronto. Here are the 10 albums on the shortlist:

BAMBII — INFINITY CLUB

The Beaches — Blame My Ex

Charlotte Cardin — 99 Nights

DijahSB — The Flower That Knew

Jeremy Dutcher — Motewolonuwok

Elisapie — Inuktitut

Cindy Lee — Diamond Jubilee

NOBRO — Set Your Pussy Free

Allison Russell — The Returner

TOBi — Panic