Last year, Mark McGuire reissued his 2009 double album A Pocket Full Of Rain. Today, the former Emeralds guitarist is back with the aptly titled song “Soaring,” an eight-minute electronic sprawl that ascends into bright, vibrant territory.

“Soaring” exemplifies the ambient flourish that the Cleveland musician is known for. It was recorded in 2022 and 2023 at Heavenly Bodies II in Lakewood, Ohio. Hear it below.