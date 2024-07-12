Maren Morris is gearing up for the release of her new EP Intermission. The singer shared the lead single “cut!” last month, and today she’s back with the sweeping heartbreak anthem “i hope i never fall in love.”

“‘i hope i never fall in love’ is the afterglow of a shitshow,” she said in a statement. “It’s a bittersweet heartbreaker because I’m in self-protection mode but still want to feel things. So throwing parties, going home with a stranger, popping champagne, whatever we need to do to process our trauma, it’s not a pretty road to healing. I, of course, do want to fall in love again, but I can’t put my heart through it just yet, so here’s a number about this strange but constructive (and destructive) window of my life.”

On Instagram, she also explained that the song has a “bittersweet throwback ’60s vibe,” which heightens the feeling of nostalgia and adds an air of timelessness. Hear “i hope i never fall in love” below and dance in pain.

Intermission is out 8/2 via Columbia.