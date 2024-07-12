Premature Evaluation: Johnny Blue Skies Passage Du Desir

There wasn’t supposed to be another album. According to the man himself, 2021’s The Ballad Of Dood And Juanita was to be the last Sturgill Simpson record. There would only be five. He’d said it time and time again, but how many musicians play this game of peekaboo? When cash stops flowing as heavily as it used to, a farewell tour can be the tempting financial diuretic for a band that needs to pay the bills. Fans will pony up, only to feel duped a handful of years later when the reunion tour is announced. Simpson always seemed too noble for that, so we took him at his word. With his vocal hemorrhage in 2021, it seemed like his retirement was a done deal.

In interviews, Simpson often emphasized the five album “arc” that he had committed the Sturgill Simpson records to, which was “a cohesive narrative of the life journey of a human soul from the traditional Western perspective.” His debut, High Top Mountain, was a past life – innocence that you couldn’t go back to. Metamodern Sounds In Country Music told the story of a soul’s journey, while A Sailor’s Guide To Earth represented life lessons passed on to a new generation. Simpson described 2019’s Sound & Fury as a “sleazy rock and roll record,” about sin and the damnation of the human race. The conclusion to the arc was The Ballad Of Dood and Juanita, which told the story of rebirth and redemption. Save 2020’s Cuttin’ Grass series, what more can one artist say?

Sturgill seemed to give us a clue as to how he could return to the stage. For fans like myself, coming to terms with the loss of one of the great and prolific songwriters of the last 10 years, it was hard to find hope. But he said it would be the last Sturgill Simpson record. He said he wanted to form a band. It seems so obvious now that a band like Johnny Blue Skies would be Simpson’s way back onto a record and onto the road.