Drake and Serena Williams have history. The tennis legend was the cause of Drake’s 2012 beef with Common — her relationship with Common was ending, and Drake was circling — and back in 2015, Drake was spotted making out with Williams at a fancy dinner. But in 2017, Williams married Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. Drake took a shot at Ohanian on “Middle Of The Ocean” from 2022’s Her Loss: “Sidebar, Serena your husband a groupie/ He claim we don’t got a problem but/ No boo, it is like you coming for sushi.” Ohanian later referenced the lyric on Twitter, writing, “The reason I stay winning is because I’m relentless about being the absolute best at whatever I do — including being the best groupie for my wife & daughter.”

The reason I stay winning is because I'm relentless about being the absolute best at whatever I do — including being the best groupie for my wife & daughter. pic.twitter.com/oaEKuRWFnj — Alexis Ohanian 🇦🇲 (@alexisohanian) November 4, 2022

That’s why Williams came up in Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” lyrics: “From Alondra down to Central, n**** better not speak on Serena.”

That’s the context you need to appreciate Williams’ brief roast of Drake at the ESPYs last night. Onstage at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Williams said the following: “If I’ve learned anything this year, it’s that none of us — not any of us, not even me — should ever pick a fight with Kendrick Lamar,” she said, breaking out into a Crip walk when “Not Like Us” started playing. She continued, “He will make your hometown not like you. The next time Drake sits courtside at a Raptors game, they’re gonna Forrest Gump him: ‘Seat’s taken.'” Watch below.

Serena Williams crip walks to “Not Like Us” at the ESPYs and pokes fun at Drake. pic.twitter.com/TTg71OL463 — Rap Alert (@rapalert6) July 12, 2024

