Gardens & Villa, a band we blogged about relentlessly in the 2010s but haven’t checked in on in almost a decade, have announced a new album today. (Looks like we only missed one LP, the punny, pandemic-era Gordon Von Zilla Presents.) The fifth Gardens & Villa full-length, Ultra Terrestrial, is coming in September. Its lead single and opening track “Back To The Garden” (what, no villa?) is out now. The tune begins with flutes over acoustic guitar before a blissed-out psych-folk vocal enters the frame. Chill vibes persist for another four minutes from there, made all the more hallucinatory by Steven Wilson’s music video. It reminds me of Pure X at their most pastoral. Watch below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Back To The Garden”

02 “Angel Alien”

03 “Body”

04 “Jewels”

05 “Chi Chu”

06 “Funnels”

07 “Pollen”

08 “Star Feeder”

09 “Movies”

Ultra Terrestrial is out 9/13. Pre-order it here.