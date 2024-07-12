Billie Eilish Goes On Vegan Chicken Video Tour With Hot Ones & Chicken Shop Date

Billie Eilish is doing all the chicken-related YouTube talk shows this week.

Tuesday, a new episode of Hot Ones Versus premiered on the First We Feast channel, pitting Eilish against her brother and collaborator Finneas. In a twist on the usual Hot Ones format, in which host Sean Evans interviews a celebrity while they eat super spicy hot wings, this edition finds the two siblings digging into soy wings and reading each other questions from a stack of cards. We learn what Eilish most recently wrote in her Notes App and how she rates her old outfits, as well as Finneas’ favorite Eilish song (“What Was I Made For”). They bleep out the part where he says who he’d like to never be in the studio with again. It’s entertaining, though maybe not as much fun for the viewer as for the O’Connells.

Then, on today’s episode of Chicken Shop Date, Eilish enjoys some vegan chicken nuggets tells host Amelia Dimoldenberg about her favorite smells and ad libs, explores the difference between a craving and a crush, says she’d rather be licked than bitten if she was ice cream, and offers her advice for dealing with bad guys. There’s a lot of flirtatious energy between Eilish and Dimoldenberg from the start, which is definitely a bit, though both seem to quite enjoy the conversation anyway.

Eilish seemed to have a lot of fun in both videos. Get all of your vegan chicken Billie Eilish content below.

Last month Asia, this month chicken YouTube… where will the Hit Me Hard And Soft promo campaign take us next month?