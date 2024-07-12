Tool Fans Are Outraged Over JoJo Siwa’s New Merch

Former child star JoJo Siwa has spent this year infuriating various segments of society. In April she riled up many with the laughable suggestion in a Billboard interview that she was creating a “new genre,” gay pop, which necessitated some damage control. She caught flack from KISS fans for stage makeup that closely resembled the rock band’s iconic look, though Gene Simmons said she looked cool. Now she’s angered the Tool fans too.

A TikTok photo dump last week promoting Siwa’s new single “Guilty Pleasure” included an image of a construction worker vest with the name JOJO printed onto a wrench. This week it came to the attention of Tool’s fan base, who noted that it looks remarkably like the phallic wrench logo seen on the cover of Tool’s 1991 demo EP 72826 as well as a T-shirt that’s still available in their shop. It was designed by Cam De Leon, who later took the band to court over his compensation for a range of design work. (Tool won the lawsuit in 2015.)

Looking at the two images side by side above, yeah, that’s pretty damn similar. We’re going to have to render a verdict of all guilty, no pleasure.