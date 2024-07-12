Mavi – “i’m so tired”

New Music July 12, 2024 4:47 PM By Chris DeVille

Mavi – “i’m so tired”

New Music July 12, 2024 4:47 PM By Chris DeVille

Mavi announced his new album Shadow Box last month with the release of the extremely low-key lead single “Drunk Prayer.” Today he adds another advance track, “i’m so tired.” Compared to the last song, this one is high-energy, but it’s still pretty minimal, with Mavi rapping over a deconstructed beat in that drum-free post-Roc Marci lane. His voice and lyrics are more than enough to command your attention, though. “Today my grandmother turn 80/ And I’m on three Percocets, I ain’t even ate yet,” he begins. Listen below.

Shadow Box is out 8/9.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Neutral Milk Hotel’s Julian Koster Accused Of Grooming And Sexual Assault By Elephant 6 Musician Nesey Gallons

1 day ago 0

Big Thief Part Ways With Bassist Max Oleartchik

1 day ago 0

Rashida Jones Discusses Teenage Beef With Tupac Shakur And Being “Basically” Married To Ezra Koenig

4 days ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest