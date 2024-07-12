Sting Will Play Two Shows Celebrating 50th Anniversary Of Philippe Petit’s Illegal High-Wire Walk Between The Twin Towers

Most people on this planet treasure August 7 because it’s my birthday, but a select few celebrate the occasion for other reasons. On that date in 1974, high-wire artist Philippe Petit completed an illegal highwire walk between the twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York City, captured in the 2008 documentary Man On Wire. Petit is friends with Sting, who is planning to perform a pair of concerts commemorating the feat of daring.

On his social accounts, Sting writes, “On August 7 & 8, I will be performing in the Cathedral of St. John the Divine in NYC to celebrate the 50th anniversary of my dear friend Philippe Petit’s illegal walk on a high wire between the towers of the World Trade Center.” The bill includes a number of other artists including whistler Molly Lewis and a short film by Man On Wire director James Marsh. Sting will perform a few of his own songs, we are told. See the full lineup and get tickets here.