Former Vibe Editor Details Past Death Threat From Diddy, Who Is Now Facing A Tenth Sexual Assault Lawsuit

A tenth lawsuit has been filed against Sean “Diddy” Combs. He is again being accused of sex trafficking and drugging women.

Filed on July 3, the suit is from a woman who worked in the adult film industry in California as a teenager before moving to New York in 2004. She says she met the music mogul that year when her boyfriend was attending an audition to be part of a campaign for Combs’ Sean John clothing line. For her boyfriend to get cast as a model, she was told she would have to to work at Combs’ “White Parties,” which took place in the Hamptons and Miami, requiring guests to wear white attire.

The woman was given revealing clothing to wear as a uniform to wear at her first party. “Around the third ‘White Party,’ Defendants [Tamiko Thomas and Sean Combs] demanded Plaintiff begin engaging in vaginal sexual intercourse with guests, as they had learned about her past in adult entertainment and used it forcefully to coerce Plaintiff into sex work,” the suit reads, according to Court TV. The suit adds that evidence of the alleged assaults can be found on hidden cameras inside every room of Combs’ New York and Florida properties.

The suit claims that a photo was taken of her without her knowledge and published in a Nov. 2006 issue of Vibe without her consent. It accuses Vibe and parent company Penske Media Corporation of committing RICO crimes by assisting Combs. “Defendant VIBE, and PMC, intentionally mislabeled Plaintiff as a guest at the ‘White Party’ in its magazine to further conceal the true intentions of the event and Plaintiff’s employment role at the event in an effort to further the goals of the Defendant’s illegal and criminal enterprise,” the suit reads. Vibe, however, was not part of Penske Media Corporation until 2022.

Meanwhile, an article was published in The New York Times on Friday by former Vibe editor Danyel Smith about her experiences with Combs while working at the magazine. In the piece, she recounts a time he demanded approval over his cover before publication or she would be “dead in the trunk of a car.” The magazine’s servers were stolen from the office days later. Smith also recalls rumors that Combs had physically attacked a woman at Bad Boy’s offices. Read it in full here.

If you or someone you know is undergoing sexual abuse, please visit rainn.org or contact the National Sexual Assault Helpline at 1-800-656-4673.