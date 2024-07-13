Pictureplane is back with new music. The project of Witch House icon Travis Egedy released a new song called “Velvet Lies (Metallic Garden)” on Friday, and it comes with a video filmed by Chris Burden.

About the track, Egedy said, “‘Velvet Lies’ is part of a new collection of music I’ve been making where I’m entering into some new sonic realms and really just enjoying myself and being free. I hope to see you on my upcoming tour!”

“Velvet Lies (Metallic Garden)” is a pleasurable blip of cold wave, and it was mastered by Uniform’s Ben Greenberg. It’s his first solo song of the year, following his Promiseland collab “Gentleness” and his remix of Vitesse X’s “Right Now.” Check out the “Velvet Lies (Metallic Garden)” video below.

TOUR DATES:

07/20 – Catskill, NY @ Glen Falls House

07/21 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

07/22 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

07/23 – Durham, NC @ The Pinhook

07/24 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East

07/26 – Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5

07/27 – Greenville, SC @ Altered States Festival

07/28 – Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall

w/ Small Black