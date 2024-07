In 2022, Faithless singer Maxi Jazz passed away at 65. On Friday, the UK electronic act announced their first new album since that death titled Champion Sound. The lead single “Find A Way” featuring London poet Suli Breaks is out now.

A release date for Champion Sound has not yet been revealed. “Find A Way” is their first new music since 2020’s All Blessed. Last month, Faithless hit the stage at Glastonbury. Check out “Find A Way” below.