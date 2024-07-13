Slovakia’s Pohoda Festival Canceled After Tent Collapse Injures 29 People

The Pohoda Festival takes place in Slovakia every year. It began on Thursday, and was meant to finish today; however, the event was canceled on Friday after a tent collapsed due to strong winds and a severe storm and 29 people were injured.

At the Trenčín airport, sets by artists such as Nia Archives, Black Pumas, Ezra Collective, Mount Kimbie, and LA Priest were slated for today but are no longer happening. On Instagram, the festival wrote, “Based on the available information, the inspection of all structures could not be completed sooner than within 24 hours, which makes it impossible to continue the festival program.”

“Twenty-eight injuries were minor, mostly lacerations, and one injury was of moderate severity, involving a hip fracture,” the festival’s chief physician Jaroslav Vidan said, according to the Slovak Spectator.

