Ben Katzman & Guerilla Toss – “Final Vibal”

One-time Guerilla Toss guitarist Ben Katzman had a pretty good run on season 46 of Survivor, and he’s getting ready to celebrate later this month with a new album under his name called Tears On The Beach. The tracklist is a real indie rock who’s-who of collaborators, with features from Mannequin Pussy, Illuminati Hotties, Shannon & The Clams’ Shannon Shaw, and more. He even got back together with Guerilla Toss for today’s new single “Final Vibal.”

A lot of Tears On The Beach was heavily inspired by Katzman’s time on Survivor, and that’s the case especially on “Final Vibal.” Here’s what Katzman says of the song:

“Final Vibal” is truly a celebration of the homies who stuck it out together for the long run. Nine years ago I was in Guerilla Toss. We’ve all come a long way since starting out in basements so to be able to reconvene and rock at this point where our dreams are becoming realities feels so sick. “Final Vibal” is definitely a nod to Survivor’s Final Tribal. Dance Punk music laden with kraut metal guitar riffs sprinkled with congas and all things shred.

“Final Vibal” boasts plenty of shred indeed, complete with some very on-theme chants like: “Vote for who?/ Vote for you!/ Point of view/ Is it true?” Listen to it below.