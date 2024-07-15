Well, this is shitty. Last night, Bronx rap star French Montana played Beach Please!, a big festival in Romania. During his set, French brought Andrew Tate to the stage. Tate, the former MMA fighter and Big Brother contestant who became a big-time right-wing, misogynist influencer, is currently awaiting trial on human trafficking charges in Romania. He is not a good guy.

After pulling Tate onstage, French Montana said, “Make some fuckin’ noise for my brother Andrew Tate! We did a podcast. I’m the first rapper to do a podcast with my brother, one time. But Romania loves you, my brother!” Tate then got the crowd to say, “Escape the matrix,” which I guess is his catchphrase. Some of the crowd reportedly booed, but it sounds a whole lot more like a pretty standard happy reaction to me. If French’s clout-chasing was successful, that doesn’t make it any less repuslive. Watch it below.

French Montana brought out Andrew Tate during his show in Romania‼️👀

pic.twitter.com/U4x5HOFXSR — RapTV (@Rap) July 15, 2024

In other Beach Please! news, Romania Insider reports that police detained Saturday headliner Wiz Khalifa after he allegedly smoked weed onstage. Recreational weed is extremely illegal in Romania, and Wiz reportedly could face up to 10 years in prison. Wiz says he’s not in any trouble, though.