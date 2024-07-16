When I caught Sampha’s live show a few months back, I was struck by how vibrant and joyous it could be. The man isn’t just a piano balladeer with an achingly beautiful voice, he’s also a contagiously buoyant dancer whose songs can incite similar movement in a crowd. “Satellite Business,” a jazzy interlude from last year’s Lahai, errs more on the low-key side of his sound, but it courses with an untapped energy hinted at by Sampha’s rapidly unspooling lyrics. He’s practically rapping on there, a connection further illuminated by a new version of the track featuring Little Simz, one the UK’s preeminent emcees. “Satellite Business 2.0” expands the runtime to nearly five minutes and laces the track with lots more punch. Listen below.