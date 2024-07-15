As you may have heard, Donald Trump survived an assassination attempt Saturday, when a gunman’s bullet grazed his ear during a campaign rally in Butler, PA. The incident led to an expected explosion of discourse, including lots of statements condemning the shooter from both sides of the political aisle and an inevitable flood of memes (e.g. reframing photos of a bloodied Trump as album covers). Some have also cracked jokes about it.

One such person was Tenacious D’s Kyle Gass. Sunday was Gass’ birthday, so during the D’s show in Sydney, bandmate Jack Black presented him with a birthday cake carried by a giant robot and led the audience in singing “Happy Birthday.” When JB asked KG to make a wish, he responded, “Don’t miss Trump next time.”

This has obviously been turned into political fodder by the usual right-wing media personalities, who have pointed out that Black recently appeared onstage at a Joe Biden rally and are calling this a green light for more violence. But some on the left have also criticized Gass, including #Resistance Twitter reply guy Brian Krassenstein, who said that even as comedy, this crossed the line. Sources with “direct knowledge” tell TMZ, Black didn’t know Gass was going to say that and doesn’t approve.

UPDATE: Australian Senator Ralph Babet has called for Tenacious D to be “deported immediately.”