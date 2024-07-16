Chastity, the blown-out, emo-tinged project of Brandon Williams, is back today with details of a new self-titled album. Chastity, Williams’ fourth LP under this band name, will be out in September via a trio of cool labels from various nations: Deathwish Inc. in the US, Dine Alone in Canada, and Big Scary Monsters in the UK and Europe. Besides providing the raw info, he’s supplying us today with the opening track, “Jaw Locked,” a soaring, shout-along rocker that portends good things for the rest of the record.

Williams shared this statement:

For a few years we’ve closed our live show with the same song, but we’ve never really had a song that opens our live show totally right. I am so excited that we’ve found that in this song “Jaw Locked,” and that we can open the self-titled album with this song as well.

It reminds me of Band Of Horses, but also, like, Jane’s Addiction? Hear “Jaw Locked” below, where you can also spin the previously released “Summer All Over Again.”

TRACKLIST:

01 “Jaw Locked”

02 “Electrical Tower Drive”

03 “Buzzed And Bleached”

04 “Summer All Over Again”

05 “Teeth On The Curb Looking Up At The World”

06 “There Are Missing Years”

07 “Offing”

08 “Life Less Severe”

09 “Demons In The House”

10 “The Dark Circles Around My Eyes”

11 “Free For All”

12 “Lake Ontario”

13 “Drawing The Sun Back In The Corner Of The Paper”

Chastity is out 9/13 via Deathwish/Dine Alone/Big Scary Monsters. Pre-order it here.