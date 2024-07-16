Don’t get your Goons confused. There’s Goon, the indie rock band from Los Angeles. There are a bunch of rappers with the word “Goon” in their name: Fastmoney Goon, Goon Des Garcons, Kali The Goon, etc. And then there’s G.O.O.N., the bugged-out DIY punk band from Denver. This is about that G.O.O.N.

G.O.O.N., a band comprised of four products of the Midwestern hardcore punk scene, got together in 2015 and released their debut EP Natural Evil in 2019. Today, they’ve announced plans to drop their full-length debut God’s Only Option Now — fun acronym — next month. Lead single “Punished” is a deranged two-minute sprint drowned in so much reverb that it sounds positively psychedelic.

Please be cautious with this song. After hitting play, you may find yourself waking up out of a blackout haze, covered in blood and sprawled across a JoAnn Fabric checkout counter with knitting needles jammed into your scalp. Did you put them there? Did someone else? You don’t know. If you think you can handle that, listen below.

<a href="https://convulserecords.bandcamp.com/album/gods-only-option-now">God's Only Option Now by G.O.O.N.</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 “Glass Figure”

02 “Punished”

03 “Ripped”

04 “Cherry On Top”

05 “Black Egg”

06 “Do It”

07 “Nobody’s Calling”

08 “Camouflage”

09 “Crystal Sword”

God’s Only Option Now is out 8/2 on the consistently great Convulse Records.