Irv Gotti Accused Of Sexual Assault In New Lawsuit

Murder Inc. co-founder Irv Gotti is the latest record executive to be accused of sexual assault. As the Miami New Times reports, an unnamed woman, identified only as Jane Doe, filed a lawsuit against Gotti in Miami-Dade last week. In the suit, she accuses Gotti, whose real name is Irving Lorenzo Jr., of sexually assaulting and abusing her multiple times between 2020 and 2022.

In her lawsuit, the Jane Doe claims that she met Irv Gotti at a tournament in 2020 and that he invited her to take a vacation in the Caribbean island of St. Martin. She says that he coerced her into sex, telling her that he’d send her home if she didn’t go through with it. The suit says that she complied and that they began a two-year relationship. During that time, Gotti allegedly forced her into oral sex in a Miami hotel elevator and an Atlanta Uber.

After the relationship ended, Gotti allegedly slandered to woman to his “vast social network,” which made her afraid to leave her home. She claims that Gotti’s actions caused her emotional and psychological harm, which led to her being committed to a psychiatric ward. She’s seeking a trial by jury. You can read the full lawsuit at the New Times site.

Queens native Irv Gotti was a Def Jam executive who was instrumental in getting Jay-Z and DMX signed to the label. He co-founded the Murder Inc. imprint in 1998, and it released successful records from artists like Ja Rule and Ashanti. Gotti produced huge hits from Ja Rule and Ashanti, as well as Jay-Z, DMX, Fat Joe, Jennifer Lopez, and Eve, among others. In 2005, Irv and his brother Chris Gotti were found not guilty of money laundering in a federal trial.

If you or someone you know is undergoing sexual abuse, please visit rainn.org or contact the National Sexual Assault Helpline at 1-800-656-4673.