A Place To Bury Strangers will return this October with their seventh studio album Synthesizer. The New York band are teasing the follow-up to 2022’s See Through You today with its lead single, the opening track “Disgust.”

Somehow, A Place To Bury Strangers figured out a way to make Synthesizer‘s title really literal, souping up the vinyl LP packaging with a functional circuit board and synth. “It’s pretty messed up, chaotic. But it feels really human,” frontman Oliver Ackermann explained. “Disgust” feels chaotic, too, complete with energetic bass lines, frenetic drums, and a lot of guitar feedback. Ackermann continues:

“Disgust” is a song I wrote that was inspired by the way I used to perform “Got That Feeling,” a song by my old band Skywave. There was a long riding open note on the bass that enabled me to play the whole part with my fist in the air. I wrote this song just on open strings so it could be played with just one hand: dumb and fun.

Check out the music video for “Disgust” and see Ackermann demo the Synthesizer synthesizer below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Disgust”

02 “Don’t Be Sorry”

03 “Fear Of Transformation”

04 “Join The Crowd”

05 “Bad Idea”

06 “You Got Me”

07 “It’s Too Much”

08 “Plastic Future”

09 “Have You Ever Been In Love”

10 “Comfort Never Comes”

Synthesizer is out 10/4 via Dedstrange.