Last week indie rock legends Stephen Malkmus, Matt Sweeney, Jim White, and Emmett Kelly teased a new supergroup. Today they revealed its name: the Hard Quartet. This explains why Sweeney captioned his Instagram stories “A hard band is good to find” and “A hard name is good to find.” Personally, I was pulling for Divorce Doulas.

Music soon? They’ve gotta release some music soon.