Fastbacks Announce First New Album In 25 Years

Just last month, the well-traveled Guns N’ Roses bassist and financial guru Duff McKagan told us about his days in the late ’70s Seattle punk scene playing in bands like the Fastbacks. Now the band, which no longer features McKagan, has announced its first album in 25 years. The group consists of founding members Kurt Bloch, Kim Warnick, and Lulu Gargiulo plus longtime drummer Michael Musburger.

Here’s what McKagan said about his Fastbacks era:

The Fastbacks, like, I learned so much from Kurt Bloch and, that’s when I started playing drums — you know, “Do you want to play drums?” “I mean, I know how to play a beat.” “Okay, well, that’s good enough,” you know? Kurt, such a cool songwriter. So being around that, like, this guy’s actually writing these songs and they’re good. They turned me on to a lot of stuff like Badfinger and MC5 and the Stooges. You know, this is ’78, ’79, like, really learning what’s before the punk thing that I’m listening to. I was so young. I was just playing every show I could play. I played drums in bands, I played bass in bands, played guitar in bands. And we’d go up to Vancouver, BC and play with D.O.A., who are like my KISS. Those formative years, I learned so much about how to be in a band and how to cut straight through things with music.

As for the new Fastbacks album, it’s called for WHAT reason! and is dropping in August. Lead single “Come On” is the first song written by Warnick. Watch the video below.

for WHAT reason! is out 8/28 on No Threes Records.