jasmine.4.t – “Skin On Skin” (Prod. boygenius)

Matt Grubb

New Music July 16, 2024 3:43 PM By Chris DeVille

Jasmine Cruickshank, who records under the name jasmine.4.t, is the newest signee to Phoebe Bridgers’ record label Saddest Factory. Not only has Bridgers thrown her promo muscle behind Cruickshank, but she also produced new single “Skin On Skin” with both her boygenius bandmates, Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus. That’s quite the glow-up, and Cruickshank recognizes it. “Being signed by Phoebe Bridgers is immediately going to open me up to a wider audience,” she says in a press release. “I take it seriously, just to be a visible trans woman role model in music, because there aren’t that many, and there should be more.”

Hear “Skin On Skin” below.

TOUR DATES:
07/31 – London, UK @ The Waiting Room
11/08 – Paris, FR @ Pitchfork Music Festival Paris

Chris DeVille Staff

