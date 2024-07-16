Japanese multi-instrumentalist Shugo Tokumaru is getting ready to release his first album in eight years. The good news is we don’t have much longer to wait: It arrives in just a few hours. As a teaser before tomorrow, he’s shared the single “Frogs & Toads.”

The new, 18-track album is called Song Symbiosis, and marks Tokumaru’s follow-up to 2017’s TOSS. “Frogs & Toads” begins with almost a salsa-like guitar and drums, before turning into a real groovy, psychedelic dance number that seems to pull sonic inspiration from multiple corners of the globe. Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Toloope”

02 “Counting Dog”

03 “Frogs & Toads”

04 “Hitofuki Sōte”

05 “Abiyoyo”

06 “Kotohanose”

07 “Sakiyo No Furiko”

08 “Resham Firiri”

09 “Bird Symbiosis”

10 “Canaria”

11 “Atte Katte Nuwa”

12 “Bamboo Resonance”

13 “Mazume”

14 “Chanda Mama Door Ke”

15 “Oh Salvage!”

16 “Hora”

17 “Autumn Bells”

18 “Akogare”

Song Symbiosis is out 7/17 via Tonofon.