Earlier this year, Skeleten released a trippy cover of the Emotions’ “Best Of My Love.” Today, the Sydney producer born Russell Fitzgibbon is back with a groovy new song called “Deep Scene.”

“Shoutout to all my friends getting together to sing on this,” Fitzgibbon said. “Here’s hoping that everyone can be free to sink in deeply so that every minute is closer to the real coming home?”

“Deep Scene” is Fitzgibbon’s first new material since his debut full-length, Under Utopia, that arrived last year. Mixed by Doug Wright and mastered by Matt Colton, “Deep Scene” glimmers and flutters under Fitzgibbon’s abstract admissions delivered in a bewitching deadpan: “I’m kinda wired up/ I’m always listening.” Watch the video for it below.