New York’s Diary are the latest signees to Kanine Records. The indie rock five-piece has been dubbed as shoegaze in the past, but today they introduced restlessness to their typically dreamy sound with their new single “Brush Pile” from their forthcoming EP Speedboat.

“‘Brush Pile’ is a jittery psych-pop track that oscillates between feelings of agoraphobia and FOMO,” the band explained in a statement. “The sensation of being completely drained and the anxious rush of popping another caffeine pill. We drew inspiration from Sonic Youth and No Wave guitar sounds, but also the sugar-crushed alt-rock vibes of Siamese Dream and early Sloan records.”

“Brush Pile” follows last month’s “Sunday Shadow” and “I Want To Watch The Game.” Check out those tracks below along with the Benny Karas-directed video for “Brush Pile.”

<a href="https://diarytheband.bandcamp.com/album/sundays-shadow">Sunday’s Shadow by Diary</a>

Speedboat is out in August on Kanine.