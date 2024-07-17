Yhapojj – “Flock”

Yhapojj – “Flock”

The young Alabama-born underground rapper Yhapojj made a name for himself with P.S. Fuck You, the twistily melodic, internet-damaged album that he released a few months ago. Last month, he was a Stereogum Artist To Watch. Today, Yhapojj has followed that record with the extremely brief new single “Flock.” The song lasts for all of 79 seconds, and its glimmering Tylo production borders on hyperpop. Over those bloops and beeps, Yhapojj vents deep romantic frustration. Check it out below.

“Flock” is out now on Simple Stupid/Capitol.

