Earlier this year, the New York rapper and former Das Racist rapper Heems came back with the Lapgan-produced Lafandar, his first new album in a very long time. Heems won’t be taking another long break between albums; he’s already coming back next month with the new Veena LP. We’ve already posted its lead single, the Vijay Iyer collab “Manto,” and now he’s dropped a new one called “Dame.”

“Dame” has a kaleidoscopically funky beat from producer Sid Vashi, and it’s got Heems going in with endearingly ridiculous love-song lyrics. Heems says he’ll treat you like a dame — like Judi Dench, Helen Mirren, Joan Collins, Elizabeth Taylor. He also rhymes “Elizabeth Taylor” with “curse like a sailor,” “Norman Mailer,” “finest tailors,” “inhalers,” “Impaler,” “unveil her,” and “regale her.” This is just good shit. Listen below.

Veena LP is out 8/23 on Heems’ own Veena Sounds.