Livestream Air, Phoenix, & Étienne de Crécy’s Concert On Paris Airport Roof

It’s about to get French as fuck up in here. Noted L’hexagone exports Air, Phoenix, Étienne de Crécy, Benjamin Diamond, Alan Braxe, Izzy Lindqwister, and Inès Mélia are performing live tonight on the roof of the Paris Aéroport, on a stage cooked up by the country’s veteran lighting and production designer Pierre Claude. It’s streaming live, too, so we can all beam in to Terminal 1 at Charles de Gaulle to join in the fun.

Starting at 9PM CEST (3PM EDT), the concert is viewable on Prime Video for Prime members and on the Amazon Music Twitch channel for everyone else. In terms of the headliners, Air are kicking things off at 9PM CEST, followed by de Crécy and then Phoenix. Watch below.