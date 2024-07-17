Replacement For Recused Judge In Young Thug Trial Also Recuses Herself

The Young Thug and YSL trial upheaval just keeps coming. Two days after Judge Ural Glanville was recused from the case for holding a secret meeting with a witness and the prosecution, the replacement judge has taken herself off the bench.

As Billboard reports, Judge Shukura L. Ingram recused herself from the case, citing her connection to Akeiba Stanley, a Fulton County courthouse deputy who was arrested last year for allegedly attempting to smuggle in contraband to another YSL defendant. Prosecutors claimed that because Ingram had an “inappropriate relationship” with Stanley, who had previously been assigned as a deputy in Ingram’s courtroom. Although Ingram says she’s not actually biased toward Stanley, she is recusing herself to avoid the “appearance of impropriety.”

“Because this court’s former assigned deputy could be called as a witness in any future proceedings in this case, the court may be called upon to assess this deputy’s credibility or rule on matters related to her criminal prosecution,” Ingram wrote. “This may undermine the public’s confidence in the impartiality of the proceedings.”

Looking forward to seeing how the next judge is disqualified!