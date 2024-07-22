A decent chunk of Alvvays was written by O’Hanley and Rankin on Prince Edward Island, in a remote farmhouse where — funny story — they nearly froze to death one night after a six-feet snowfall. (They moved out shortly after.)

Alvvays then relocated to Toronto and began their quest to properly record their debut. Alvvays was actually made all the way west in Calgary with fellow Canadians Chad VanGaalen (Women) and Graham Walsh, plus ’90s hard-rock figurehead John Agnello, who helped mix. The timeline was a lot more stretched out than this essay makes it sound. The Alvvays members had day jobs to attend and little money to finance their first album without a record label’s help.

“We were sitting on the egg for a while,” Rankin told Drowned In Sound. “Also, we were working on becoming comfortable together on stage, so we played a lot of low-key shows and were sorting everything out before the record actually got released. There was a lot of pressure to get the record out because it’s really hard to accomplish anything when you don’t have a record. We just kept on annoying everyone around us and waiting and waiting and continuing to have everything the way we wanted before it got thrust onto the internet.”

Shuttled along by tours with Peter Bjorn And John and the Decemberists, as well as SXSW showcases, Alvvays were eventually signed by Polyvinyl in the States and snagged a well-deserved #1 college radio hit with “Archie, Marry Me” — a yearning, festival-ready indie-pop nugget that comes off much more profound than it was intended.

As opposed to Laura Nyro’s “Wedding Bell Blues,” which is a genuinely heartfelt plea for matrimony, Rankin subverts her own ambivalence with a story about a woman hoping her risk-averse, in-debt beau will just “sign some papers” so the neighbors will stop talking about their “living in sin.” Why? Because it’s just what people do, right? “We are all in our 20s and watch a lot of people ‘grow up’ and get mortgages and have big dumb weddings,” Rankin told The Line Of Best Fit of “Archie” in 2014. “This song takes the piss out of that. In society it’s sort of looked at as ‘The Next Level.’ The song is talking about the ‘in-the-cell-beside-you’ Bonnie and Clyde type of love.”

One of the things I love most about Alvvays — other than their inability to write a bad song — is how their lyrics are often not even remotely about what you think they’re about. It’s a nostalgic reminder of a time before bedroom pop took over in the late 2010s (Soccer Mommy, Girlpool, Frankie Cosmos) and then doubled down during the 2020s pandemic era, where “sad girl” songwriters (Clairo, Olivia Rodrigo, Gracie Abrams) flourished with more straightforward verbiage.

Another chunk of Alvvays, for instance, was written in a smoothie hut where Rankin worked in Toronto. “It was the bleakest time period of the year, so maybe there was some longing for water and sunshine and summery, beachy weather. There is a melancholic theme throughout the weather, but most of it is longing for summer… or a light at the end of the tunnel,” she told VICE.

Rankin’s linking Alvvays’ mood to the famously unforgiving Canadian winter brings to mind other freezing, sunless regions’ propensity for outstanding jangle pop — Sweden’s Labrador Records being my favorite example of housing artists who are so talented at threading the happy-sad needle. Even if Alvvays’ words often belie deeper meaning than just “girl aches for boy,” every song on their debut radiates plaintiveness on some level. Rankin lets her featherweight vocal gradually gain power on “The Ones Who Love You,” which is followed by the more percussive “Next Of Kin,” where you can practically visualize the track’s layers softly bleeding into one another.

Alvvays diehards like to call forth “Archie,” “Adult Diversion,” “Party Police,” and “Atop A Cake” as real album standouts, but I’ve always been partial to “The Agency Group,” which reels with dismissal as Rankin holds out tentative hope for connection with someone “suffering from a case of sobriety.” When you whisper you don’t think of me that way… When I mention you don’t mean that much to me… It’s an anxious spiral in the vein of “Well, I don’t care if you don’t.” Except Rankin is not plugging a dam of feelings like Robert Smith — her protagonist is detached yet regretful. She transmits these seemingly divergent states of being with such casual grace. It’s poetic and plainspoken.

Looking back, it’s almost amusing to observe what reviewers made of Alvvays. Most to all were complimentary of the band’s knack for ‘80s guitar jangle n’ fuzz and their vintage tape-hiss aesthetic. Looking a little deeper, however, I notice some superficial reads of their lyrics as being only about quarter-life concerns, overly twee, and way too mired in themes of unrequited love and rejection. We underestimated a lot of millennial pop cultural product back then. There’s a reason Lena Dunham’s Girls got a second life with Gen Z; to them, the satire is completely obvious.

Happily, subsequent records Antisocialites and Blue Rev have pushed back on that silly little cardigan-sweater narrative. Not that there’s anything wrong with lovey lyrics and other C86-compilation delights. It’s just that Alvvays hinted at the range its creators were capable of, and history has gone on to demonstrate that and so much more.