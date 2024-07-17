PinkPantheress Says She Doesn’t Listen To Albums

Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images

News July 17, 2024 7:34 PM By Danielle Chelosky

PinkPantheress Says She Doesn’t Listen To Albums

Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images

News July 17, 2024 7:34 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Earlier this year, PinkPantheress stirred conversation when she said that her songs are short because “a song doesn’t need to be longer than 2 minutes 30, in my opinion.” On Tuesday, the viral British pop star sat down for a Kids Take Over interview and shared another hot take for which she’s catching heat.

“I don’t listen to albums. I just listen to songs,” she said. “That’s why when it came to my own album, I was like, do people care about tracklisting? I couldn’t believe it. When I saw people review my album, some people were like, ‘It’s a great album, but the tracklisting doesn’t make sense.’ I’m like, just listen to the songs.”

Some are declaring that PinkPantheress is not beating the TikTok artist allegations. Watch the clip below along with the full interview.

Danielle Chelosky Editor

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Nine Inch Nails Announce The Downward Spiral 30th Anniversary Dr. Martens

3 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Taylor Swift’s “Bad Blood” (Feat. Kendrick Lamar)

3 days ago 0

Tool Fans Are Outraged Over JoJo Siwa’s New Merch

6 days ago 0

more from News

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest