PinkPantheress Says She Doesn’t Listen To Albums

Earlier this year, PinkPantheress stirred conversation when she said that her songs are short because “a song doesn’t need to be longer than 2 minutes 30, in my opinion.” On Tuesday, the viral British pop star sat down for a Kids Take Over interview and shared another hot take for which she’s catching heat.

“I don’t listen to albums. I just listen to songs,” she said. “That’s why when it came to my own album, I was like, do people care about tracklisting? I couldn’t believe it. When I saw people review my album, some people were like, ‘It’s a great album, but the tracklisting doesn’t make sense.’ I’m like, just listen to the songs.”

Some are declaring that PinkPantheress is not beating the TikTok artist allegations. Watch the clip below along with the full interview.