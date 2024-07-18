Aubrey Plaza Movie Safety Not Guaranteed Getting Stage Musical Adaptation From Guster’s Ryan Miller

Remember Guster? Despite what our lack of recent coverage on them might indicate, the jangly indie darlings behind 2006’s “Satellite” have still been out there releasing new music. They even put out a new album in May. May 2024! And frontman Ryan Miller has been hustling outside of the band, too, most recently having written the music and lyrics for an upcoming stage adaptation of Safety Not Guaranteed, director Colin Trevorrow’s 2012 film starring Aubrey Plaza and Mark Duplass.

Miller previously composed the score for the film. He’s a pretty prolific composer, too, having also done other indies like The Fundamentals Of Caring and Mr. Roosevelt. This is his first time doing a stage production, though. Lee Sunday Evans will direct, Nick Blaemire wrote the book, and Nkeki Obi-Melekwe and Taylor Trensch will lead the cast as Darius and Kenneth.

Performances of Safety Not Guaranteed will begin September 17 at the Brooklyn Academy Of Music for a limited run through October 20.