Big Sean Album Reportedly Leaked In Retaliation For Kanye West Diss

Detroit rap star Big Sean got his big break when Kanye West signed him to G.O.O.D. Music in 2005. For many years, the two were close collaborators, but they’ve been on rocky terms lately. In a 2021 Drink Champs interview, West said that signing Sean was “the worst thing I’ve ever done.” More recently, Sean took veiled shots at Kanye in a freestyle. Now, Sean’s forthcoming album, which hadn’t even been announced, has reportedly been leaked in retaliation.

Yesterday, Big Sean appeared on On The Radar, a web series that’s usually devoted to freestyle from underground rappers. In his appearance, Sean raps (quite well) over the Timbaland beat from Aaliyah’s classic “If Your Girl Only Knew,” and he gets in a few digs: “I had to switch the home team ’cause they committed treason… I got better things to do than find someone to beef with.”

There was some speculation that those lines were aimed at Kendrick Lamar. Earlier this year, Sean’s single “Precision” was overshadowed by the Kendrick/Drake beef, and Akademiks, an online personality who’s often aligned with Drake, posted that Sean “cooked Kendrick” with that line. But DJ Hed, the opening act at Kendrick’s recent Pop Out concert, tweeted that he talked to Sean and that the line was “directed at a different Gemini” — presumably meaning Kanye West.

I talked to Sean. The bar was “I got better things to do then find someone to beef with” And it was not for Dot.

— DJHed (@DJHed) July 17, 2024

Now Variety reports that 14 new Big Sean tracks have shown up online, as Sean was still in the posting-teasers phase of his album rollout. Those seemingly-unfinished songs include collaborations with Nas, Brent Faiyaz, and Charlie Wilson. The tracks were shared by an anonymous online figure under the screen name bigseandon811, who wrote, “Since he wanna disrespect Ye so much, here’s the album, fuck him and his whole team.” According to HotNewHipHop, the hacker also claimed, “Ye told me to leak it.”

Someone leaked Big Sean's upcoming album in its entirety after he allegedly dissed Kanye in his new OTR freestyle 😬 The leaker claims Ye told him to leak it… pic.twitter.com/RpxAFRSfNG — Kurrco (@Kurrco) July 17, 2024

In response, Big Sean posted a teaser to a new Alchemist-produced track, writing, “Might as well start droppin, before they leak it all, got damn.”