VR SEX Fires Singer, Band Now On Hiatus

VR SEX — the coldwave/post-punk project founded by Drab Majesty’s Andrew Clinco — have been on tour promoting their recent third album Hard Copy, their first LP as a full band. But now they’re on an indefinite hiatus, following the firing of singer Aaron Montaigne.

“We will be severing ties with out singer Aaron Montaigne effective immediately,” VR SEX wrote on Instagram Wednesday. “Tonight’s show in Chicago is cancelled and the band will be on hiatus indefinitely. Tickets will be refunded.”

VR SEX didn’t explain the reason for Montaigne’s firing, and reps for the band have declined Stereogum’s request for comment. But fans on Reddit have been airing their speculations, pointing to an eyebrow-raising 2013 Noisey profile on Montaigne in which he talked about his time serving in the US military during the Iraq War: “There’s nothing beautiful about [Afghanistan]; it’s kind of a piece-of-shit country,” he said at the time. “Everyone is super poor, and you can tell nobody likes you, whereas in Iraq, they were all like, ‘Yay Americans!'”

Montaigne also fronted the band Dangerous Boys Club, whose music has apparently been scrubbed from their label Dais Records’ website.