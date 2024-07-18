Silver Scrolls – “Indoor Cat”

Silver Scrolls – “Indoor Cat”

New Music July 18, 2024 2:32 PM By Chris DeVille

Four years ago, a new Polvo offshoot called Silver Scrolls released their debut album Music For Walks into the gaping void of a pandemic summer. Now the band is back with a second LP. The group, which matches Polvo singer-guitarist Dave Brylawski with drummer and multi-instrumentalist Brian Quast, will release new album Mind Lines in September. Opening track “Indoor Cat” spends nine minutes shifting shape and taking flight. Listen below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Indoor Cat”
02 “It’s Hot”
03 “Rollin’ Scrolls”
04 “Crow’s Nest”
05 “Visiting The Twelfth Bar”
06 “Talking To Myself, Feeling Old”
07 “Super(!)Sitar”
08 “Mind Lines”

Mind Lines is out 9/6 on Three Lobed.

