The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

05

Japandroids - "Chicago"

“And beg your pardon, but/ Fuck y’all fight it for/ Got the wind at your back, baby/ And it’s blowing somеwhere warm.” That’s the kind of romanticized post-“Born To Run” bluster Japandroids have been dealing in since “Young Hearts Spark Fire,” and as they prepare for one last ride, it only feels right to step back into the myth. “Chicago,” a song about a perfectly imperfect couple traversing this nation’s highways, taps into Brian King and Dave Prowse’s well-worn dudes-rock ethos. But it breaks the Japandroids mold in some important ways, building up slowly and never fully giving itself over to runaway-train momentum a la hits such as “The House That Heaven Built.” All throughout, King keeps returning to the refrain, “Sorry baby, we call it like we see it in Chicago.” You could make a case that it’s corny, but the whole point of this band is to let go of your inhibitions and give yourself over to larger-than-life celebration rock. “Chicago” gives us more than enough to work with in that regard. —Chris